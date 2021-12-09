FINESSE & GRIND: SDSU’s Ogunrinde works on gridiron, business world & through grief

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Look good, play good.

It’s why Tolu Ogunrinde is always on the move.

“He’s a busy man. A really busy man with his business!” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

On and off the field.

“Football came first. I want to say the entrepreneur side was kind of just built into me from my mom. She owns her own business.” Ogunrinde says.

The idea for his own business came to the Cottage Grove Minnesota native during the COVID-19 layoff when he was layed up after foot surgery.

“I was on Tik Tok one day and I saw someone doing a cool way of how to make shirts. And me, I’m a big anime guy, I was like oh they’re doing it wrong! They’re not making any cool anime shirts. I was bored one day, I got a couple shirts from Wal Mart, got the material that Tik Tok said, and I just started ironing on these shirts. And people started commenting ‘hey that’s really really cool, really really cool! Where can I get one? Where can I get one?” Ogunrinde says.

Though custom t-shirts made money, Tolu began to understand that licensing would likely limit him moving forward, so he began creating more apparal named after a slogan he and teammate Thomas Stacker had.

“We’d always tell ourselves finesse and grind to get a meal, get money without a deal. Finesse’ing to me means always having the upper hand. We told ourselves that if we don’t stop grinding, if we keep working hard, we’re going to put ourselves in a position to be successful at all times. It turned into me making my own hoodies, making my own shorts.” Tolu says.

Ogunrinde eventually found a distributor to help make his brand a reality, one which his team embraced.

“I always give everyone on the team a discount on whatever they get just because they’ve been my biggest supporters. Coach Stig has a cool little F&G hoodie that I made for him!” Tolu says.

“I think he called it “The Original Seven”! Six of his buddies and myself so I felt honored.” Stiegelmeier says.

And helped him follow his father Otunba Olaseinde Ogunrinde’s example, who put the grind into his mom Adenike’s assisted living business.

“He’d always ask how’s business? How’s business? Business booming? And that was kind of our little thing that we always said. ‘Ah dad, business is booming!’ My dad was the hardest working man I ever knew in my life and that’s kind of where the drive comes from.” Tolu says.

An ethic he continued to show after being diagnosed with what would become Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer following SDSU’s spring season.

“What I got from my dad is just that you’re going have to be up till 4 AM doing this, you’re going to have to be up late if you want to succeed.” Ogunrinde says.

On November 15th, Otunba passed away.

“The last thing that my dad told me before he passed away sadly is that, if you have all the tools, and you have everything you need, all you got to do is be patience. Those are words I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.” Ogunrinde says.

Tolu took the field five days later for Senior Day and has continued to work on the field for the Jackrabbits.

“I gave Tolu a hug first time I saw him. The defensive line is unbelievably supportive. Those guys are so close.” Stiegelmeier says.

“Honestly, coming back on Thursday to come practice and seeing everybody and acting like things were normal was very therapeutic. And then playing on gamedays and just trying to honor him as much as I could on the field was very therapeutic.” Tolu says.

While making plans to grow his business after leaving.

“What I really want to do next is really build a strong team that can help me bring it to the next level.” Ogunrinde says.

Always working.

Always grinding.

Like father, like son.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m obviously making millions of dollars or anything. But I will say that business is booming because I’ve learned a lot.” Tolu says.

If you’d like to browse and shop Tolu’s line visit their website finesseandgrind.com .

Ogunrinde and his Jackrabbits visit Villanova in the FCS Quarterfinals on Saturday at 1:00 PM CST. Tolu, who writes his father’s name on tape around his wrists before each game, has had a strong postseason with sacks in each of SDSU’s wins.

