‘Grouchmas’ event raising money for Sioux Falls charities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Convention Center is decorated head to toe for ‘Grouchmas’ with things such as the Grinches car, filled stockings, and much more all helping local charities.

The Grouchmas decorations are all part of what organizers are calling Fallsville which they hope will make the charity event fun for everyone.

“You’re not going to come in and just sit down at a table and go through a buffet line before opening up your wallet, you’re going to walk into Fallsville and be a part of the village and give back to the community in a different way,” says Premier Center Director of Marketing Ryan McCarthy.

Grouchmas pairs ten local charities with businesses in the area to fill up stockings with items that the group needs.

“Each house is sponsored and paired up with a stocking that’s sponsored and a charity so we have two sponsors and a charity, the charity and sponsors work together to get all the items that they need for the charity then that stocking is going to be auctioned off to raise money for the charity,” says McCarthy.

Whoever wins the auction gets to pick a prize from underneath the Christmas tree.

Many of the charities are excited about the event as it will help provide them with many of the items they need this winter.

“All of the wonderful things that are donated will not only take care of our guests today but through the next 3-6 months,” says St. Francis House Director Julie Becker.

This year is the first-ever Grouchmas but organizers and charities alike hope that it can become an annual event for years to come.

“I could definitely see the community embracing this once they see the decorations and I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” said Becker.

Grouchmas starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

For ticket information click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.