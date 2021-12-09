A Holiday Evening at the Pettigrew Home and Museum tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Why not step back in time and enjoy history while celebrating the holidays this season? Today, the Pettigrew Home and Museum is hosting a Holiday Evening event from 5 pm to 8 pm for free. Education curator, Kevin Gansz shared that there will be horse-drawn wagon rides, treats, and more while exploring the beautiful historical home and museum.

