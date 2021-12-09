Avera Medical Minute
A Holiday Evening at the Pettigrew Home and Museum tonight

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Why not step back in time and enjoy history while celebrating the holidays this season? Today, the Pettigrew Home and Museum is hosting a Holiday Evening event from 5 pm to 8 pm for free. Education curator, Kevin Gansz shared that there will be horse-drawn wagon rides, treats, and more while exploring the beautiful historical home and museum.

Amazon outage highlights internet dependency
