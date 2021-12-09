Avera Medical Minute
Juvenile arrested after Lincoln Co. police pursuit ends in Sioux Falls

A juvenile led Lincoln County Sheriff deputies in a pursuit Tuesday night for the second time...
A juvenile led Lincoln County Sheriff deputies in a pursuit Tuesday night for the second time this year, authorities say.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A juvenile led Lincoln County Sheriff deputies in a pursuit Tuesday night for the second time this year, authorities say.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a patrolling Tea Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for running a red light at around 11:30 p.m. The vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed towards Sioux Falls.

A Lincoln County deputy located the vehicle speeding near 469th Avenue and 269th Street. The deputy pursued the vehicle into Sioux Falls and eventually terminated the pursuit near Cliff Avenue and 33rd Street.

Sioux Falls Police later located the vehicle and all four occupants near the 1200 block of S 2nd Avenue. All occupants, including the driver, were juveniles.

Authorities say this is the second time this year the juvenile driver has led Lincoln County deputies in a pursuit.

