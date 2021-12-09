Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/GrayNews) - A Louisiana high school student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Video captured Larrianna Jackson, 18, assaulting a 64-year-old wheelchair-bound teacher and throwing her to the ground after the dismissal bell rang in early October, WVUE reported.

The teacher was badly bruised and was taken to a hospital. She was released after a couple of days.

Jackson was arrested and accused of a felony count of battery of a school teacher.

The student pleaded insanity in a St. Tammany Parish court on Dec. 8.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 14. She is awaiting prosecution in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Two others were arrested, Trinity Gervais, 18, and a juvenile. They both face a charge of unlawful posting of a criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in crash near Salem
Sioux Falls Police: Cellphone stops bullet in road rage shooting
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
When the city of Brandon representatives told residents on Chestnut Street and Redwood...
Brandon annexation could limit livestock, raises taxes, and make landowners pay to pave roads
Nicholas Scherr
UPDATE: Newly-released inmate in Mobridge slaying case to live in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett case in jurors’ hands at Chicago trial
School districts continue to deal with food supply shortages
Winter Storm on Friday
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Forecast
classroom
Sioux Falls Public School Custodians face pay increase dilemma