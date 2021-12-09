SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have one more nice day across the region. There will be a little cloud cover, but we should see most of the cloud cover break and get some sunshine in here. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the north to the mid 40s in the south. The wind will start to switch back to the northwest and we will see it pick up today. Gusts around 30 mph will be possible this afternoon.

We’re still tracking a winter storm to impact the Midwest including areas along and south of I-90. This will continue throughout much of the day Friday. The bullseye for higher snowfall totals on the order of 4 to 8 inches will be south of I-90 and really drop off as you go further north of I-90. Sioux Falls is right on the line for the higher totals. We could see three to five inches in the city with higher amounts to our south. Winter Storm Watches are set to go into effect for Friday across southern parts of the region. If you have any travel plans, make sure you plan ahead and take plenty of extra time!

The snow will end Friday night and this weekend will be quiet with sunshine. It’ll be cooler along and south of I-90 due to the new snowfall, but next week we’ll all be in the 30s and 40s for highs which will melt quite a bit of the snow across the area. By the middle of next week, some of us may even be pushing 50!

