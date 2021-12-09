Sioux Falls Public School Custodians face pay increase dilemma

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many places are looking for new employees, the Sioux Falls Public School system also is hiring and giving raises. A representative for one of the workgroups who are holding off on accepting a raise, because of what they say are the strings attached.

Most employees would eagerly accept an eight percent increase in their pay. Sioux Falls Public School Custodians are facing a dilemma of accepting the raise, but they’d need to also accept a delay of when they could negotiate working conditions, benefits or wages for an additional three years.

Help wanted signs are everywhere. AFSCME local 1025 Union Rep Puja Datta says there are workforce issues within the walls of city public schools.

“The Sioux Falls School District is having a hard time retaining and hiring new employees particularly for lower-paying jobs, which put your direct health and safety on the line like the custodial group,” said Datta.

Datta says custodians would be happy to accept a raise if there wasn’t more to the story.

Representatives from the Sioux Falls Public School District denied an interview, but provided a statement, including:

“As one of the larger employers in Sioux Falls, we want to be competitive with starting wages and overall compensation to attract and retain great people to serve the students in SFSD. Our schools depend on many people to make the day run smoothly.”

“Grant our folks the 8% increase, but without taking away our ability to advocate for ourselves,” said Datta.

The last time the contract was negotiated was 2018. Currently, it’s up for review in 2023. The conditions of the raise would be that talks would be pushed out to 2026.

“When you ake away our ability to negotiate these things. We are left unable to protect our membership, whether it’s for health reasons, whether it’s for safety reasons. A lot of folks don’t know that custodians clean per like square footage right,” said Datta. “So that’s another thing as the as there are more buildings open, we have to negotiate so that we can have more custodians so that they are you know, not having to clean more and more and more larger spaces.”

The school district says: “Beginning in August 2021, the District offered five (5) Classified bargaining groups an eight (8) percent salary increase, in addition to the contractually required 3.15 percent July 2021 increase. This wage increase was in exchange for a contract extension through 2026 or 2027. The contract, and any extension, also includes annual increases in wages tied to funding from the state aid formula. The custodial group is the only group that did not accept the offer.”

“So that’s eight years in between union contract negotiations. That’s the longest that any of my contracts in the entire state of South Dakota would be,” said Datta. Typical agreements are one to three years.

Datta says they are at a stalemate, and the custodians are being strongarmed.

“We are in this to make sure that the kids and teachers have a safe building and safe working conditions so that we need to have the right to advocate for ourselves so that those folks can do their jobs in a safe and efficient manner as well,” said Datta.

The school system has informed the union that the offer is on the table for an extended time.

The School’s representative says as one of the larger employers in the city, they want to be competitive with starting wages and overall compensation to attract and retain people.

Datta says the starting wage for custodians currently is $16.00 per hour.

