Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Aberdeen finalizes redistricting process

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, the Aberdeen City Council approved a proposed redistricting plan. The biggest change happened in Precinct 4. Residents in the downtown area, east of Main Street, have been moved from the Northeastern to the Northwestern District.

”Every ten years redistricting takes place. I believe the last time redistricting took place in Aberdeen was about ten years ago from the 2010 census data,” said Redistricting Commission Chair Josh VanLaecken.

The 2020 Census showed a population increase of 2,400 residents in Aberdeen since 2010, with a larger population in the East districts.

”In theory, if you’re someone in a district that has twice as many voters, then you would have half the amount of voting power. That’s really what it seeks to address. It was entirely population driven,” said VanLaecken.

Balancing the population between the east and west districts happened in the central areas of Aberdeen.

”Between the northern districts it moved from Main Street to State Street. From the southern districts it moved from Washington to Kline,” said VanLaecken.

The redistricting plan in Aberdeen affects over a thousand residents. To find out if you’re one of those residents in a new district, click here to view the final redistricting plan.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 people arrested in multi-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
2 killed in crash near Salem
Police recovered 17 stolen guns after the victim of a car break-in tracked stolen Airpods to a...
Sioux Falls Police recover 17 stolen guns after investigating stolen Airpods

Latest News

Sioux Falls School District among several cancelling classes Friday due to snowstorm
City of Sioux Falls and S.D. D.O.T prepare for incoming winter storm
City of Sioux Falls and S.D. D.O.T prepare for incoming winter storm
promotion blocked
Ravnsborg impeachment trial offers no updates, answers
Farmers and producers looking for better 2022 weather outlook