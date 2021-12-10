Aberdeen finalizes redistricting process

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, the Aberdeen City Council approved a proposed redistricting plan. The biggest change happened in Precinct 4. Residents in the downtown area, east of Main Street, have been moved from the Northeastern to the Northwestern District.

”Every ten years redistricting takes place. I believe the last time redistricting took place in Aberdeen was about ten years ago from the 2010 census data,” said Redistricting Commission Chair Josh VanLaecken.

The 2020 Census showed a population increase of 2,400 residents in Aberdeen since 2010, with a larger population in the East districts.

”In theory, if you’re someone in a district that has twice as many voters, then you would have half the amount of voting power. That’s really what it seeks to address. It was entirely population driven,” said VanLaecken.

Balancing the population between the east and west districts happened in the central areas of Aberdeen.

”Between the northern districts it moved from Main Street to State Street. From the southern districts it moved from Washington to Kline,” said VanLaecken.

The redistricting plan in Aberdeen affects over a thousand residents. To find out if you’re one of those residents in a new district, click here to view the final redistricting plan.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.