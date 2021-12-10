Avera Medical Minute
Brandon Valley survives Ronsiek’s outburst at O’Gorman

Lynx edge Knights 70-66 in season opener
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though a seemingly safe 16-point lead evaporated in the second half, the Brandon Valley girls’ basketball team kept their composure and ended up hanging on to victory.

After seeing host and second-ranked O’Gorman take a four point lead following a 24-3 run that was keyed by a 33-point performance from the Knights’ Colorado State-bound senior Hannah Ronsiek, the third-ranked Lynx buckled down on defense and outscored O’Gorman 19-11 the rest of the way to escape with a 70-66 victory on Thursday night in the season opener.

Hilary Behrens scored 22 to lead Brandon Valley with Kylie Foss adding 20 and Kennedi Deckert scoring 11.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

