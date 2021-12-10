Brandon Valley survives Ronsiek’s outburst at O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though a seemingly safe 16-point lead evaporated in the second half, the Brandon Valley girls’ basketball team kept their composure and ended up hanging on to victory.

After seeing host and second-ranked O’Gorman take a four point lead following a 24-3 run that was keyed by a 33-point performance from the Knights’ Colorado State-bound senior Hannah Ronsiek, the third-ranked Lynx buckled down on defense and outscored O’Gorman 19-11 the rest of the way to escape with a 70-66 victory on Thursday night in the season opener.

Hilary Behrens scored 22 to lead Brandon Valley with Kylie Foss adding 20 and Kennedi Deckert scoring 11.

