City issues snow alert as Sioux Falls sees heavy snowfall

The city issued a snow alert Friday afternoon as Sioux Falls sees heavy snowfall.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city issued a snow alert Friday afternoon as Sioux Falls sees heavy snowfall.

Plowing of emergency snow routes began Friday and will continue until all routes are clear. The city released the following information on plowing throughout the area:

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin after midnight Saturday, December 11, 2021, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Ticketing and Towing: Any vehicle parked in violation of the snow removal ordinances may be ticketed and/or towed after streets have been cleared.

General snow removal information is available at www.siouxfalls.org/snow.

