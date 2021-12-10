City of Sioux Falls and S.D. D.O.T prepare for incoming winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both the city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Travel needed plow drivers about a month ago, and that need persists ahead of the state’s first major winter storm.

“We haven’t seen too many more individuals come through the door to apply for that. I think we have around 10 or 12,” Dustin Hansen said, the Sioux Falls street operations manager.

For the D.O.T, a major problem they will run into early on is training.

“That’ll make us short-staffed just because we’re going to have to double up people in one truck until we can get everybody trained. Then we can be in trucks by ourselves,” Curt Theisen said, the lead highway maintenance worker for S.D. D.O.T

Some individuals did recently apply for seasonal employment as plow drivers in Sioux Falls

“I’m excited, but then again I am nervous because I’ve never done it before, but with a little bit of practice and repetition it’ll be fun,” Landen Weber said, a new seasonal employee.

Even with staffing problems, both agencies believe they are ready for the winter season.

“We’re 100 percent prepared for this,” Hansen said.

“Even though we might be short a few people, we’re still ready. The snows going to come and we’re going to clean the road,” Theisen said.

It’s also important to remember that while these crews work to remove the snow from the street it’s the responsibility of homeowners in Sioux Falls to clear snow from their sidewalks, no later than 48 hours after it falls.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.