Defending AA girls champion Washington wins opener big at Lincoln

Top-ranked Warriors roll 70-45
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The defending AA State Girls Basketball Champion Washington Warriors showed just how good they could be even without their centerpiece, University of Texas-bound senior Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, on the floor in their season opener at Lincoln.

Tied early with the rival Patriots when Mwenentanda was forced to go to the bench with two early fouls, the top-ranked Warriors ripped off a 14-2 run and never let the Patriots get any closer than four points on their way to a 70-45 victory Thursday night.

Brooklyn Harpe led the way for Washington with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Mwenentanda finished with 16 points.

Lincoln’s Mariah Siem led all scorers in defeat with 23 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

