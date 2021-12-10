Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Go Red for Women event coming to Sioux Falls in February

Credit: American Heart Association
Credit: American Heart Association(American Heart Association)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women event is returning to Sioux Falls in February and will be hosted by Dakota News Now’s Anndrea Anderson.

This signature event which will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8 at Sioux Falls Convention Center will feature a social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The dinner and program will begin at 6:30 and will include inspiring survivor stories and information to help women reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke.

“The fight to end heart disease and stroke in women is relentless, and since the last in-person event in February 2020, the American Heart Association has remained committed to raising awareness of the No. 1 killer of women – cardiovascular disease – and funding lifesaving research for women’s heart health,” said event co-chair Sarah Kurtenbach, president of The Kurtenbach Group.

For more information on the event, visit heart.org/SiouxFallsGoRed.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 people arrested in multi-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota
Sioux Falls School District among several cancelling classes Friday due to snowstorm
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
classroom
Sioux Falls Public School Custodians face pay increase dilemma

Latest News

The Presentation College Men and Women’s basketball teams are teaching children from the Boys...
Presentation College Shop with the Saints Event teaches youth to give back
Staying heart-smart while shoveling
Sanford Cardiologist reminds residents to be heart-smart while shoveling
Friday's Snowy Team Weather with Meteorologists Austin Haskins and Tyler Roney
Friday Team Weather with Meteorologists Austin Haskins and Tyler Roney
The city issued a snow alert Friday afternoon as Sioux Falls sees heavy snowfall.
City issues snow alert as Sioux Falls sees heavy snowfall