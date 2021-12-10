Go Red for Women event coming to Sioux Falls in February

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women event is returning to Sioux Falls in February and will be hosted by Dakota News Now’s Anndrea Anderson.

This signature event which will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8 at Sioux Falls Convention Center will feature a social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The dinner and program will begin at 6:30 and will include inspiring survivor stories and information to help women reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke.

“The fight to end heart disease and stroke in women is relentless, and since the last in-person event in February 2020, the American Heart Association has remained committed to raising awareness of the No. 1 killer of women – cardiovascular disease – and funding lifesaving research for women’s heart health,” said event co-chair Sarah Kurtenbach, president of The Kurtenbach Group.

For more information on the event, visit heart.org/SiouxFallsGoRed.

