Moderate to Heavy Snow Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for areas mainly along and south of I-90 for late until midnight as snow will continue across the region.

Snow has already started falling across southern parts of the region. The snowfall will persist throughout the entire day and then gradually diminish after 10:00 tonight. The wind won’t be an issue for the first half of the day, but it’s going to be picking up by the afternoon and evening leading to some areas of blowing and drifting snow, primarily in open areas.

How much snow are we looking at? Areas along I-90 are looking at 6 to 10 inches of snow with totals dropping off as you go north of I-90 and further south of I-90. Parts of southwestern Minnesota will see 10 to 12+ inches of snow. There will be some isolated higher totals possible as well, especially in southwestern Minnesota.

Sunshine will be back Saturday, but it’s going to be cooler for those that see the heavier snowfall. We’ll be warmer on Sunday and we’ll begin to see some snow slowly melt. Sunshine will persist on Sunday too. We’ll see temperatures warming up next week to the 40s for many locations and that will really begin to dwindle away at the snow pack.

If you have any travel plans for Friday into Saturday especially across anywhere in the Midwest, pay close attention to the forecast and have a winter safety kit in your car ready!

