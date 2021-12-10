Sanford Cardiologist reminds residents to be heart-smart while shoveling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While the major snowfall may make our area look more like Christmas, the timing and factors of the snow have healthcare providers concerned for those who grab their shovel and head outside.

Sanford Interventional Cardiologist Tom Stys said the first significant snowfall of the season may put stress on our bodies because we haven’t shoveled since last year. Couple that with the type of wet heavy snow piling up on sidewalks and driveways, and it could put even more pressure on those who shovel and their hearts.

“That may be a more strenuous exertion than you’re used to. If that’s the case, your heart may give you some warning signs that something might not be right. And it’s extremely important to remember that and not to ignore those,” said Dr. Stys.

Although there are class symptoms of a heart attack, there are others that may be lesser-known.

“Chest pain, chest tightness, chest discomfort. It could be some shortness of breath. It could be very nonspecific symptoms such as a little fatigue, a little more excessive sweating than usual. Maybe some dizziness, maybe a shoulder ache, maybe some back pain” said Dr. Stys. So the symptoms can be very nonspecific.”

It can be tempting to continue shoveling just to get it done. Taking a break could be beneficial for your heart.

“Ignoring the symptoms and continuing may result in a major problem, such as heart attack, which is not the minor issue. It’s a very life-threatening condition. So my advice is if it crosses your mind if you think something does not feel right, do not try to finish. Stop, go inside and call for help” said Dr. Stys.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.