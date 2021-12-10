Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls issues travel advisory

The City of Sioux Falls has issued a travel advisory as roads are becoming snow-packed and slippery Friday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls has issued a travel advisory as roads are becoming snow-packed and slippery Friday.

As of 2 p.m., Sioux Falls has seen anywhere between two and four inches, and several more inches of snow is expected through late evening.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the Sioux Falls area through midnight tonight

The city is asking drivers to use caution if travel is necessary.

