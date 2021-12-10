Sioux Falls issues travel advisory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls has issued a travel advisory as roads are becoming snow-packed and slippery Friday.

As of 2 p.m., Sioux Falls has seen anywhere between two and four inches, and several more inches of snow is expected through late evening.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the Sioux Falls area through midnight tonight

The city is asking drivers to use caution if travel is necessary.

