Sioux Falls Police investigating morning shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.

Police responded to the residence near 13th Street and Western Avenue at 7:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a man laying outside with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the hospital. The victim’s condition is still unknown.

Sioux Falls Police are continuing the investigation.

