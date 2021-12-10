Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Police investigating morning shooting

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday...
Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.

Police responded to the residence near 13th Street and Western Avenue at 7:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a man laying outside with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the hospital. The victim’s condition is still unknown.

Sioux Falls Police are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 people arrested in multi-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota
Sioux Falls School District among several cancelling classes Friday due to snowstorm
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
classroom
Sioux Falls Public School Custodians face pay increase dilemma

Latest News

Taking care of birds in the winter
Taking care of backyard birds in the winter
LifeScape helps kids with medically complex conditions
LifeScape works with families to manage medically complex conditions
Truck drivers preparing for Wintry road conditions
Truck drivers preparing for wintry road conditions