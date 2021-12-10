Sioux Falls School District among several cancelling classes Friday due to snowstorm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District is one of several schools in the region cancelling classes Friday as a large winter storm system moves into the area.

The district tweeted late Thursday that all schools will be closed and all activities and practices are cancelled on Friday, Dec. 10.

Due to the forecasted winter storm, with much of the accumulating snow occurring during the school day, we are canceling school & all activities for tomorrow, Friday, December 10, 2021. No school, no practices, & no activities tomorrow. Please stay inside & stay safe. — Sioux Falls Schools (@SFSchools) December 10, 2021

Several other schools in the area, including Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools, Brandon, Harrisburg, and Lennox have also closed Friday. You can see the full list on the Dakota News Now closings page.

The closings come as a significant winter storm is set to move into southeastern South Dakota Friday morning. Much of the region is expected to get over 6″ of snow, with some areas getting upwards of a foot.

You can track the latest on the storm on our First Alert Weather page.

