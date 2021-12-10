Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls School District among several cancelling classes Friday due to snowstorm

(WJRT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District is one of several schools in the region cancelling classes Friday as a large winter storm system moves into the area.

The district tweeted late Thursday that all schools will be closed and all activities and practices are cancelled on Friday, Dec. 10.

Several other schools in the area, including Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools, Brandon, Harrisburg, and Lennox have also closed Friday. You can see the full list on the Dakota News Now closings page.

The closings come as a significant winter storm is set to move into southeastern South Dakota Friday morning. Much of the region is expected to get over 6″ of snow, with some areas getting upwards of a foot.

You can track the latest on the storm on our First Alert Weather page.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 people arrested in multi-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
2 killed in crash near Salem
Police recovered 17 stolen guns after the victim of a car break-in tracked stolen Airpods to a...
Sioux Falls Police recover 17 stolen guns after investigating stolen Airpods

Latest News

This week, the Aberdeen City Council approved a proposed redistricting plan.
Aberdeen finalizes redistricting process
City of Sioux Falls and S.D. D.O.T prepare for incoming winter storm
City of Sioux Falls and S.D. D.O.T prepare for incoming winter storm
promotion blocked
Ravnsborg impeachment trial offers no updates, answers
Farmers and producers looking for better 2022 weather outlook