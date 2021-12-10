South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon to step down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced Friday she will be stepping down after the new year.

Health Secretary Malsam-Rysdon says she will step down in January to join the private sector. She has served as the state’s top health official since 2015. She previously served as senior advisor to Governor Dennis Daugaard.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead the Department of Health the last seven years, and for Governor Noem’s leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Secretary Malsam-Rysdon. “The employees of the Department of Health are some of the best public servants in the state, and I am grateful for their hard work on behalf of people in South Dakota.”

Joan Adam, current Division Director for Administration at DOH, will serve as the Interim Secretary of Health.

Malsam-Rysdon’s last day will be January 7, 2022.

