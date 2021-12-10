Truck drivers preparing for wintry road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Truck drivers are used to driving in all sorts of road conditions, but when the weather gets really bad, expect them to slow down even more to make sure they get to their destinations safely.

Truck stops had many drivers make a quick pit-stop while trying to get to their next destinations before the snow starts falling in the first winter storm of the season. Though some plan to be on the road Friday.

“I got to go down to southern Iowa tomorrow, hopefully, I’ll be out of here early in the morning around 3 a.m. and kind of beat the snow out and beat it back before it gets really bad in the afternoon tomorrow,” said truck driver Darren Bendt.

For truck drivers, it’s important to watch their surroundings while on the road.

“I’m watching out for everybody else coming in and out of Sioux Falls, a lot of people you get that first snowfall, they still drive like its summertime. I’ll be taking it a lot slower what most people will, only because I have a 53-foot trailer behind me,” said Bendt.

Trucks can already be difficult to handle, but poor road conditions can make it even more challenging.

“These trucks take at least three football fields to stop on normal driving conditions and on these winter roads, it can take us up to four or five football fields to stop, especially with an 80,000-pound load,” said Shawn Swallows, truck driver.

It’s also important for those in cars to do their part to be safe. The first step - don’t cut anyone off.

“You at least need to get far enough ahead where you can see the whole front of the truck, you don’t want to just get in front of the truck and come right back over, because these trucks ain’t going to stop on a dime like a car can,” said Swallows.

Drivers don’t expect this winter storm to cause problems when it comes to delivering things on time, but they can never be sure.

“They (can) shut down the highways on us, there’s a lot of times we can’t travel because we’re not allowed to travel and a lot of times we do travel, and it takes us longer to get there,” said Swallows.

If you do end up driving during the winter storm, check the latest driving conditions before heading out.

