Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USD’s Jack Cochrane & SDSU’s Chris Oladokun invited to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

To be played at Rose Bowl on January 29th
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION & BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of seniors from the Rushmore State will have a chance to impress pro scouts at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on January 29th at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

South Dakota linebacker Jack Cochrane got an invite today. With more than 300 tackles in his career, Cochrane was outstanding this season with four interceptions, two sacks and more than 100 tackles.

He’ll be joined by one of his opponents during the season, South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun.

In his lone season at SDSU after grad transferring in from Samford, Oladokun has thrown for just under 2700 yards and 22 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 people arrested in multi-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Sioux Falls School District among several cancelling classes Friday due to snowstorm
2 killed in crash near Salem

Latest News

Jumper during 70-66 win at O'Gorman
Brandon Valley survives Ronsiek’s outburst at O’Gorman
Celebrates bucket in Warriors' 70-45 win at Lincoln
Defending AA girls champion Washington wins opener big at Lincoln
Jumper during 70-66 win at O'Gorman
#3 Brandon Valley hangs on at #2 O'Gorman
Celebrates bucket in Warriors' 70-45 win at Lincoln
Top-Ranked Washington pulls away at Lincoln