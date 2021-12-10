USD’s Jack Cochrane & SDSU’s Chris Oladokun invited to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
To be played at Rose Bowl on January 29th
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VERMILLION & BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of seniors from the Rushmore State will have a chance to impress pro scouts at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on January 29th at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
South Dakota linebacker Jack Cochrane got an invite today. With more than 300 tackles in his career, Cochrane was outstanding this season with four interceptions, two sacks and more than 100 tackles.
He’ll be joined by one of his opponents during the season, South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun.
In his lone season at SDSU after grad transferring in from Samford, Oladokun has thrown for just under 2700 yards and 22 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.