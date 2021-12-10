USD’s Jack Cochrane & SDSU’s Chris Oladokun invited to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

VERMILLION & BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of seniors from the Rushmore State will have a chance to impress pro scouts at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on January 29th at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Welcome ILB Jack Cochrane (@jacko_cochrane) out of @SDCoyotesFB to this year's #NFLPABowl. The defense wouldn't have been what it was this season without Cochrane, who contributed 103 total tackles.



South Dakota linebacker Jack Cochrane got an invite today. With more than 300 tackles in his career, Cochrane was outstanding this season with four interceptions, two sacks and more than 100 tackles.

He’ll be joined by one of his opponents during the season, South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun.

Starting today, we will be announcing players that have committed to this year's #NFLPABowl, and first up is Chris Oladokun (@1Chrisoladokun0), quarterback out of @GoJacksFB.



In his lone season at SDSU after grad transferring in from Samford, Oladokun has thrown for just under 2700 yards and 22 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions.

