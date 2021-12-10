Avera Medical Minute
Winter Storm to Continue Through the Evening

Saturday and Sunday Look Great
By Austin Haskins
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first significant winter storm of the season will move through the area, dumping several inches of snowfall across southern South Dakota, northern Iowa and southern Minnesota. The good news is that once this moves away, the rest of the weekend is looking great

WEATHER ALERTS: A WINTER STORM WARNING continues until 6 PM for counties along I-90 west of the James River, and until midnight east of the James River. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until midnight along the northern periphery of the winter storm warning area.

TONIGHT: Snow will continue across the southeastern communities through the evening hours. Skies will clear from west to east as higher pressure moves in. Winds will be out of the N at 5-20 mph, but will shift to the west overnight. Lows drop back into the teens and lower 20s.

WEEKEND: The weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds from time to time. Winds will be out of the W and SW at 5-20 mph Saturday and S to SW at 5-15 mph Sunday. Highs will be in the 30s with some 40s in spots, but expect temperatures to be a few degrees cooler in the areas that was hit by the winter storm.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: The beginning of the week is looking quiet and seasonably mild. We’ll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Monday and a mix of clouds and sunshine for Tuesday as a warm front approaches. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, which will run roughly 5-15 degrees above average for mid-December.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: The next chance for precipitation could come Wednesday into Wednesday night, but as always this is several days out still. It looks like we’ll see a surge in temperatures ahead of the system Wednesday before temperatures drop into Thursday. The weather looks mostly quiet as of now heading into the weekend before Christmas with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 40s to some 50s Wednesday, then returning to the 20s and 30s Thursday on, which is more seasonable for this time of the year.

