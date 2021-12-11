Avera Medical Minute
Augustana men win, but USF men fall in Friday night features

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana stands victorious over MSU Mankato 83-50 Friday night, but USF fall to Upper Iowa 86-79.

For Augustana, Tyler Riemersma led the way for the Vikings with 23 points. Isaac Fink, Adam Dykman, and Dylan LeBrun all also finished with double-digit points. Riemersma also led the team with 13 rebounds. Augustana is back at the Sanford Pentagon Saturday evening, taking on Concordia-St. Paul.

For USF, Matt Cartwright led the team with 31 points. Chase Grinde and Jake Kettner had 15 and 10 points, respectively. Wesley Oba led USF in rebounds with 14. The Cougars are back home again Saturday afternoon as well, in an NSIC matchup against Winona State.

In other scores around the NSIC, Northern State knocked off Minnesota Crookston 76-65, and Southwest Minnesota State took the win over Winona State 50-49.

