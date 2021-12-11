FCS PLAYOFFS: Dominant second half at Villanova sends SDSU to the semifinals

PHILADELPHIA, PA (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s football team is one victory away from a return to the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas.

Down 21-14 at Villanova at the intermission of their FCS Quarterfinal SDSU dominated the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 21-0 and forcing a pair of turnovers to win 35-21.

The Jackrabbits (11-3) advance to the FCS Semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons and await the winner of tonight’s 7:30 PM quarterfinal between Montana State and Sam Houston State. SDSU will be on the road regardless.

The victory came despite an injury to star runningback Pierre Strong Jr. The senior exited the game after carrying three times for 17 yards on the opening series with a leg injury and never returned, being seen in street clothes on the sideline the rest of the way.

Isaiah Davis picked up the slack with 25 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Third stringer Amar Johnson added 14 carries for 64 yards.

Chris Oladokun passed for 152 yards and a pair of scores. Jaxon Janke hauled in both touchdowns, catching six passes for 119 yards.

The game featured three ties and two lead changes. Villanova took momentum at the end of the first half with a 55-yard Daniel Smtih to Jaeron Hayek touchdown pass that gave them a 21-14 lead. To that point Smith had thrown two touchdowns and run for another. The Wildcats had outgained the Jacks 206-189 with 157 through the air.

The second half would be a different story. SDSU held Villanova to 172 total yards, 114 through the air. They also got an interception from Michael Griffin and a forced fumble from Dalys Beanum recovered by Caleb Sanders to aid in the second half shutout.

This is a developing story. Stick with Dakota News Now on-air and online for highlights and reaction.

