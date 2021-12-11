Presentation College Shop with the Saints Event teaches youth to give back

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Presentation College men and women’s basketball team are teaching children from the Boys and Girls Club about the spirit of giving at their annual Shop with the Saints event.

Through sponsorship with Walmart and Thrivent, the Presentation College basketball teams got to take local kids from the Boys and Girls Club shopping for the holidays.

”Walmart provides us with a generous grant. Aberdeen Boys and Girls Club are able to come here. They come with their shopping lists. We team them up with one male and one female basketball player from the PC Saints squad,” said Presentation College Vice President of Advancement Matthew Blair.

The shopping, however, isn’t for the kids themselves. They are given a budget to spend on gift for their families and loved one.

”Kids normally get $100 to spend, so they have to fit within that budget. And then if they still have money left over they’re allowed to get something for themselves,” said sophomore basketball player Gabby Lopez.

Shopping for gifts for others teaches the kids to give instead of receive, as well as other valuable life lessons.

”It makes it exciting to shop and it teaches them, I feel like, to budget themselves at a young age at the same time too,” said Lopez.

The Presentation basketball players enjoy interacting with the community as well, and bringing joy to the children of the boys and girls club.

”It’s fun because we get to interact with little kids, and I know it makes their day because they get to be around athletes and older kids,” said Lopez.

After the kids from the Boys and Girls Club were done shopping, they got to enjoy free pizza and cookies while the Presentation basketball players helped them wrap their gifts.

