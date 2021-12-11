Avera Medical Minute
SDSU looks to Oladokun for more rushing tries against Villanova

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There’s only a few hours left before South Dakota State takes on Villanova in the next round of the FCS Playoffs. It’s not unusual for teams to change the way they play throughout the year, and the Jackrabbits may be looking for a bit more work on the ground from their quarterback.

Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said the way Chris Oladokun has been getting yards through the air and over the ground in the postseason, has been a different style of play for him compared to the rest of the year. He said it’s due to those close games tough opponents, that Oladokun’s been looking to add another element to his game as the season continues for the Jackrabbits.

“At this point in the season, you win or you go home. And so, I think he’s playing a different style, different focus. And there’s no doubt, the way he ran the ball was totally different, than in the previous, what would be 12 games. I said that to our quarterback coach, Zach Lujan. I said, ‘That was different.’ And he agreed.” said Stiegelmeier.

South Dakota State plays at Villanova Saturday at 1 p.m. CST. The game, like the rest of the playoffs have been, will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

