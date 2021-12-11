Snowstorm leaves an impact on Sioux Falls travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Anyone who had to go out and drive on Friday probably saw cars slipping and sliding on the road. The Sioux Falls Police Department even advised people earlier in the day to avoid driving anywhere if possible.

Whenever we see snowfall like Friday, SFPD says the most important thing is for drivers to slow down and pay attention to their surroundings.

“Normally you want to maybe leave a car length or two car lengths, you probably want to increase that to six car lengths, maybe even eight car lengths,” said Officer Same Clemens, Sioux Falls Police Department.

Since this is the first winter storm of the season, it is even more important to drive safely.

“The first big snowfall we’re going to see a lot of accidents, that’s something we’ve always seen. It takes two or three good snowfalls before people finally remember how to drive in the snow, that they need to slow down, that they can’t break like they can on dry pavement,” said Clemens.

The snow not only interrupted people’s normal routine, but for some, it created serious problems with their travel plans.

“We got re-booked for later on today and then it got canceled again and so we’re looking for flights. It all got canceled for Saturday as well, so now we’re leaving Sunday,” said Carla Hernandez.

Travelers know this isn’t anyone’s fault and the most important thing is for every to get where they are headed safely.

“I would rather be safe and on the ground, than something crazy happening in the air,” said Hernandez.

Still, that doesn’t change the fact for some they are missing out on things that could have been planned months before.

“I was going to a wedding of my friend, and I was supposed to get there today and meet all my friends and my family and enjoy over there but I couldn’t go and there are no flights going on today to Chicago, so they transferred my flight to tomorrow, so I lost one day,” said Roshani Baniya.

