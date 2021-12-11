USD shrugs off slow start to take win over Valparaiso 51-31

Avera Medical Minute
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While South Dakota had a slow start out of the gates at home, the Coyotes keep their ongoing win streak topping Valparaiso 51-31.

For the Coyotes, Chloe Lamb led the team with 11 points. Liv Korngable and Hannah Sjervien also had 10 points each. Kyah Watson led the team with 11 rebounds. The team show 35 percent from the floor, but only 20 percent from beyond the arc.

For Valparaiso, Grace White led the team with 9 points, with the next highest scorer being Shay Frederick at 8 points. White also led the team with 7 rebounds. Valparaiso shot 20 percent from the floor, and 20 percent from the three-point line.

South Dakota improves to 6-4 on the year, with their next matchup in Omaha Thursday against Creighton.

