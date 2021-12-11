Avera Medical Minute
USF women take win over Upper Iowa, Augustana falls in overtime to MSU Mankato

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - USF is able to take a comfortable 73-50 win over Upper Iowa, while Augustana loses down the wire in overtime 91-86 against MSU Mankato.

For USF, Megan Fannin led the team with 20 points. Dallie Hoskinson and Olivia Gamoke also scored 11 and 10 points, respectively. Hoskinson also had 11 rebounds, and Jemae Nichols had 10. The team shot 40 percent from the floor, and 34 percent from beyond the arc. USF’s next game is at home Saturday against Winona State.

For Augustana, Aislinn Duffy scored 28 points in the lost. Jennifer Aadland and Lauren Sees also scored 19 and 14 points. Duffy also led the Vikings with 21 rebounds, while Aadland had 16. The team shot 35 percent from the floor, and 28 percent from the three-point line. Augustana’s next game is at home against Concordia-St. Paul.

