Aberdeen boys open season with sweep in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 4th ranked Aberdeen boy’s basketball team beat the snow back home and beat up on Rapid City high schools this week to open their 2021-22 season.

Less than 24 hours after a 58-51 victory at Rapid City Central the Golden Eagles soared past Rapid City Stevens 71-46.

