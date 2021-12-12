Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen boys open season with sweep in Rapid City

Win at Stevens 71-46 on Saturday
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 4th ranked Aberdeen boy’s basketball team beat the snow back home and beat up on Rapid City high schools this week to open their 2021-22 season.

Less than 24 hours after a 58-51 victory at Rapid City Central the Golden Eagles soared past Rapid City Stevens 71-46.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

