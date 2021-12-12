BIRTH OF A RIVALRY! Roosevelt boys edge Cavaliers while Jefferson girls beat Riders in first ever games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a year of historic firsts at Sioux Falls Jefferson High School it’s only fitting that the inaugural basketball games in school history were played with the city rival where many of their students game from, Roosevelt.

The Jefferson girls, led by Roosevelt alum Shaunteva (Ashley) Pruett in her head coaching debut, won the first game of the doubleheader and the first game in program history, 56-40.

In the boys game the defending AA State Champion Riders rallied from a big first half deficit to defeat the Cavaliers 64-59.

