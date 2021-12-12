Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

BIRTH OF A RIVALRY! Roosevelt boys edge Cavaliers while Jefferson girls beat Riders in first ever games

Defending AA Champion Riders win 64-59, Cavalier girls prevail 56-40
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a year of historic firsts at Sioux Falls Jefferson High School it’s only fitting that the inaugural basketball games in school history were played with the city rival where many of their students game from, Roosevelt.

The Jefferson girls, led by Roosevelt alum Shaunteva (Ashley) Pruett in her head coaching debut, won the first game of the doubleheader and the first game in program history, 56-40.

In the boys game the defending AA State Champion Riders rallied from a big first half deficit to defeat the Cavaliers 64-59.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Malsam-Rysdon
South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon to step down
14 people arrested in multi-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota
Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday...
Sioux Falls Police investigating morning shooting
Snowstorm leaves an impact on Sioux Falls travel
Snowstorm leaves an impact on Sioux Falls travel
The city issued a snow alert Friday afternoon as Sioux Falls sees heavy snowfall.
City issues snow alert as Sioux Falls sees heavy snowfall

Latest News

Defeat city rival Roosevelt 56-40
Jefferson-Roosevelt BAsketball Doubleheader
Wins All-Around title at Hub City Invite
Myah Morris wins All-Around title at Hub City Invite
Wins All-Around title at Hub City Invite
Hub City Gymnastics Invite
Celebrates making buzzer beater in Jackrabbits 77-74 victory at Washington State
BY THE BAND OF BAYLOR! Scheierman & SDSU beat buzzer and Washington State