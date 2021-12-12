Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

“Holiday Fir Hope” raises funds for the American Cancer Society

By Cordell Wright
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Holiday Fir Hope” is a Christmas tree auction that takes place at Shriver Square in Sioux Falls with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

The event runs from 2:00 PM to 5:00 beginning with an open house with the auction starting at 3:00 PM.

The funds raised go to their Access to Care program which provides transportation, lodging, Hope scarves, research, and access to our 24/7 resource line.

All the trees were donated and decorated by our sponsors. This year some of the trees have a gift card attached to them. One tree has over $300 in gift cards.

The senior development manager for the American Cancer Society, Melissa McCauley, and one of the tree decorators, Chelsea DeJonge, joined Dakota News Now to explain more.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowstorm leaves an impact on Sioux Falls travel
Snowstorm leaves an impact on Sioux Falls travel
Kim Malsam-Rysdon
South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon to step down
This photo provided by Blue Origin shows, from left: Dylan Taylor, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess,...
NFL, TV’s Strahan flies in space with astronaut’s daughter
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
FILE - Oliver Daemen, from left, Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching

Latest News

Upcoming holiday movie at the State Theatre
Upcoming holiday movie at the State Theatre
“Holiday Fir Hope” raises funds for the American Cancer Society
“Holiday Fir Hope” raises funds for the American Cancer Society
Upcoming holiday movie at the State Theatre
Upcoming holiday movie at the State Theatre
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins