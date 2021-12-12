“Holiday Fir Hope” raises funds for the American Cancer Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Holiday Fir Hope” is a Christmas tree auction that takes place at Shriver Square in Sioux Falls with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

The event runs from 2:00 PM to 5:00 beginning with an open house with the auction starting at 3:00 PM.

The funds raised go to their Access to Care program which provides transportation, lodging, Hope scarves, research, and access to our 24/7 resource line.

All the trees were donated and decorated by our sponsors. This year some of the trees have a gift card attached to them. One tree has over $300 in gift cards.

The senior development manager for the American Cancer Society, Melissa McCauley, and one of the tree decorators, Chelsea DeJonge, joined Dakota News Now to explain more.

