Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jackrabbit women fall at home to Kansas State

SDSU drops third straight after falling 79-73
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though they rallied from a 12-point first quarter deficit to take the lead, South Dakota State was outscored 17-9 in the final frame by visiting Kansas State and fell 79-73 in women’s basketball action on Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena.

Ayoka Lee was unstoppable for the visiting Wildcats (9-2) with game-high 38 points on 16-30 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds. Serena Sundell added 16 points and ten assists.

SDSU dropped their third straight game and fell to 3-7. They were paced by Tori Nelson and Paiton Burckhard who each scored 14 points. Coming off the bench Myah Selland scored 13 and Haley Greer added 11.

The Jacks host Dakota Wesleyan in their final non-conference game Wednesday at 7 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Malsam-Rysdon
South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon to step down
14 people arrested in multi-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota
Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday...
Sioux Falls Police investigating morning shooting
Snowstorm leaves an impact on Sioux Falls travel
Snowstorm leaves an impact on Sioux Falls travel
The city issued a snow alert Friday afternoon as Sioux Falls sees heavy snowfall.
City issues snow alert as Sioux Falls sees heavy snowfall

Latest News

Defeats Rapid City Stevens 71-46
Aberdeen boys open season with sweep in Rapid City
Defeats Rapid City Stevens 71-46
Aberdeen boys sweep Rapid City trip
Prior to game with Kansas State
SDSU women fall to Kansas State
Jackrabbits win at Villanova 35-21 in the FCS Quarterfinals.
FCS PLAYOFFS: Dominant second half at Villanova sends SDSU to the semifinals