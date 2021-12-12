Jackrabbit women fall at home to Kansas State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though they rallied from a 12-point first quarter deficit to take the lead, South Dakota State was outscored 17-9 in the final frame by visiting Kansas State and fell 79-73 in women’s basketball action on Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena.

Ayoka Lee was unstoppable for the visiting Wildcats (9-2) with game-high 38 points on 16-30 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds. Serena Sundell added 16 points and ten assists.

SDSU dropped their third straight game and fell to 3-7. They were paced by Tori Nelson and Paiton Burckhard who each scored 14 points. Coming off the bench Myah Selland scored 13 and Haley Greer added 11.

The Jacks host Dakota Wesleyan in their final non-conference game Wednesday at 7 PM.

