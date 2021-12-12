Myah Morris wins All-Around title at Hub City Invite

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after seeing O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel win the All-Around championship at the Lolly Forseth Invitational in Sioux Falls, Watertown’s Myah Morris returned the favor on Saturday in Aberdeen at the Hub City Invite.

The Arrow senior claimed the All-Around title with a score of 38.625 keyed by a 9.850 to win the vault.

Boetel, who won the floor excercise and bars, was second with a 38.225.

Mitchell’s Emily Moody won the balance beam with a score of 9.450 to help the Kernels claim the team title (standings below).

Team Standings (Dakota News Now)

