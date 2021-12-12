Avera Medical Minute
Myah Morris wins All-Around title at Hub City Invite

Mitchell takes team title
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after seeing O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel win the All-Around championship at the Lolly Forseth Invitational in Sioux Falls, Watertown’s Myah Morris returned the favor on Saturday in Aberdeen at the Hub City Invite.

The Arrow senior claimed the All-Around title with a score of 38.625 keyed by a 9.850 to win the vault.

Boetel, who won the floor excercise and bars, was second with a 38.225.

Mitchell’s Emily Moody won the balance beam with a score of 9.450 to help the Kernels claim the team title (standings below).

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Team Standings
Team Standings(Dakota News Now)

