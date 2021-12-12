Sioux Falls residents clearing sidewalks after first snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a windy and snow-filled day Friday, the sun came out Saturday and many residents in Sioux Falls brought out their shovels to clear their sidewalks and driveways.

Roads were already starting to get cleared off Friday, with crews ready for the first snow event of the season.

“We’ve obviously been doing this for many years, and the timing of when we go to those residential areas is key, we have to go in at certain times,” said Dustin Hansen, Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager. “This morning at about 5 am we got done with our emergency routes, then the crews were able to get into those residential streets and start cleaning those.”

It wasn’t only street crews who started getting ready for the clean-up though.

“We did make the kids get their hats and boots out yesterday knowing this was coming,” said Becky Redetzke, a Sioux Falls Resident.

Residents don’t have long before needing the sidewalks and driveways clear.

“You got 48 hours when it does stop snowing, and it stopped snowing last night (Friday) at about 10 or 11 (pm),” said Hansen.

Many have made it a family affair to get work done as quickly as possible.

“If we get us all together it makes short work of a big job and it’s not so bad whereas it kind of sucks doing it yourself,” said Redetzke.

Even though you are on a deadline, it’s still important to not overwhelm yourself.

“Be careful obviously take plenty of breaks, lift with your knees, all those good things, but that snow can be heavy underneath, it’s kind of deceiving the tops a little fluffy but the stuff underneath is heavy,” said Hansen.

With the large amount of snow, some who worked hard clearing it, are thinking ahead to the next snowstorm.

“We have a big driveway; we were actually discussing this morning maybe calling around and hiring a service for the rest of the winter,” said Redetzke.

