Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls residents clearing sidewalks after first snowfall

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a windy and snow-filled day Friday, the sun came out Saturday and many residents in Sioux Falls brought out their shovels to clear their sidewalks and driveways.

Roads were already starting to get cleared off Friday, with crews ready for the first snow event of the season.

“We’ve obviously been doing this for many years, and the timing of when we go to those residential areas is key, we have to go in at certain times,” said Dustin Hansen, Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager. “This morning at about 5 am we got done with our emergency routes, then the crews were able to get into those residential streets and start cleaning those.”

It wasn’t only street crews who started getting ready for the clean-up though.

“We did make the kids get their hats and boots out yesterday knowing this was coming,” said Becky Redetzke, a Sioux Falls Resident.

Residents don’t have long before needing the sidewalks and driveways clear.

“You got 48 hours when it does stop snowing, and it stopped snowing last night (Friday) at about 10 or 11 (pm),” said Hansen.

Many have made it a family affair to get work done as quickly as possible.

“If we get us all together it makes short work of a big job and it’s not so bad whereas it kind of sucks doing it yourself,” said Redetzke.

Even though you are on a deadline, it’s still important to not overwhelm yourself.

“Be careful obviously take plenty of breaks, lift with your knees, all those good things, but that snow can be heavy underneath, it’s kind of deceiving the tops a little fluffy but the stuff underneath is heavy,” said Hansen.

With the large amount of snow, some who worked hard clearing it, are thinking ahead to the next snowstorm.

“We have a big driveway; we were actually discussing this morning maybe calling around and hiring a service for the rest of the winter,” said Redetzke.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kim Malsam-Rysdon
South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon to step down
14 people arrested in multi-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota
Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday...
Sioux Falls Police investigating morning shooting
Snowstorm leaves an impact on Sioux Falls travel
Snowstorm leaves an impact on Sioux Falls travel
The city issued a snow alert Friday afternoon as Sioux Falls sees heavy snowfall.
City issues snow alert as Sioux Falls sees heavy snowfall

Latest News

Sioux Falls residents clearing sidewalks after first snowfall
Sioux Falls residents clearing sidewalks after first snowfall
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The Minnesota State Patrol has tallied 286 car crashes across the state during a wintery storm...
Minnesota State Patrol counts nearly 300 crashes in storm
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse