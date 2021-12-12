Avera Medical Minute
Study finds SD's 6 universities have $2 billion economic impact

An analysis conducted for the South Dakota Board of Regents shows the significant impact of...
An analysis conducted for the South Dakota Board of Regents shows the significant impact of public higher education on the state’s economy.(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - An analysis conducted for the South Dakota Board of Regents shows the significant impact of public higher education on the state’s economy.

The state’s six public universities supported 12,354 jobs and generated $2.1 billion in annual economic impact in fiscal 2019, according to the analysis by the consulting firm, Parker Philips, Inc.

The universities together generated more than $74 million in state and local taxes for the fiscal year.

More than 33,000 students attend Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

