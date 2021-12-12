Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Upcoming holiday movie at the State Theatre

By Cordell Wright
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the holiday season in full effect, the State Theatre will help you get into the spirit with some Christmas-themed movies.

The executive director of the State Theatre, Allison Weiland, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about their holiday season as well as talk about how the past year has gone.

You can purchase tickets and see all upcoming showtime on the State Theatre website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowstorm leaves an impact on Sioux Falls travel
Snowstorm leaves an impact on Sioux Falls travel
Kim Malsam-Rysdon
South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon to step down
This photo provided by Blue Origin shows, from left: Dylan Taylor, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess,...
NFL, TV’s Strahan flies in space with astronaut’s daughter
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
FILE - Oliver Daemen, from left, Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching

Latest News

"Holiday Fir Hope" raises funds for the American Cancer Society
“Holiday Fir Hope” raises funds for the American Cancer Society
“Holiday Fir Hope” raises funds for the American Cancer Society
“Holiday Fir Hope” raises funds for the American Cancer Society
Upcoming holiday movie at the State Theatre
Upcoming holiday movie at the State Theatre
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins