9 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Department of Health says nine more people who contracted COVID-19 have died.

The state reported another 335 coronavirus cases based on data from Friday with a total of 7,583 cases currently active in South Dakota. Saturday and Sunday data is included in the department’s Tuesday report.

Hospitalizations increased to 273, with 80 patients currently in intensive care and 46 patients on ventilators.

The deaths brought the state’s total to 2,407. The fatalities include six men and three women. Two were between the ages of 50-59, three were between the ages of 60-69, one was between the ages of 70-79 and three were 80 years or older.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

