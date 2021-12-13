A Brief Warm up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off with a little patch fog across parts of the region, especially where we’ve been melting a lot of snow the past couple of days. Once the fog clears out, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy around the region. Highs will range from the upper 30s where we still have snow on the ground, to the upper 40s out in central South Dakota.

Tuesday is looking like a similar day around the region with highs in the 30s and 40s. A storm system looks poised to move into the region by Wednesday, but this won’t be like the one we just saw last week. A cold front will cause northern parts of the region to top out in the 40s Wednesday while we crack the 50s in southern parts of the region. As the front moves through, that will spark off some showers and those could turn into some snow showers Wednesday night.

We’re going to be much colder by the end of this week and the weekend. Highs Thursday and Friday will b ein the 20s and 30s with single digit lows possible. By Saturday, most of us will be in the 20s for highs with 30s returning Sunday.

