A chance for free beer this December from Remedy Brewing Co.

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - December brings lots of holiday drinks, but you can’t beat the staple beverage, beer! Remedy brewing company has a promotion kicking off this month. President & Chief Brewing Officer, Matt Hastad shared how to get free beer. He said that they have put a free beer token in every fourth 6 pack of beer that they are selling. Be sure to check your beer after you buy.

