Haugaard: Release Sherry Bren from her NDA

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Haugaard is calling for Sherry Bren to be released from her Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

Bren signed the agreement with the state after settling an age discrimination lawsuit last year.

“Ms. Bren’s Settlement Agreement for wrongful termination included a “non-disparagement” clause,” Haugaard said in a press release. “I am calling on Governor Noem to release her from that agreement, for the sake of transparency and so that Ms. Bren can feel comfortable answering the questions of the committee to the fullest extent possible.”

Bren is at the center of a controversy regarding how Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, obtained her appraisal licenses after a July 2020 meeting in the Governor’s Mansion. Noem’s office has consistently denied any wrongdoing, arguing that they were looking to “cut red tape” in the appraisal career field, given the shortage of people currently in the profession. Peters announced last month that she intended to surrender her appraisal licenses at the end of the year.

Bren is set to testify before the state legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC) Tuesday.

“When Kristi Noem ran for governor of South Dakota in 2018, she ran on her ‘Four Pillars of Protection,’ and the fourth was ‘Protection from Government Secrecy,’” Haugaard said. “I would ask her to keep that campaign promise by being transparent about this potential ethics violation.”

Haugaard, the former Speaker of the House, announced in November that he would be primarying Governor Kristi Noem for the office of Governor in 2022.

Noem’s office has yet to respond to a request for comment on the matter.

