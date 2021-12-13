Avera Medical Minute
Miss South Dakota prepares for Miss America competition, discusses platform

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Miss America competition celebrates its 100th anniversary this Wednesday and Groton’s Kaitlyn O’Neil will represent the Mount Rushmore State. Miss South Dakota says her platform focuses on mental and physical health through her foundation “BLOOM Into A Healthier You.” She explains how partnerships with the state health department, Sanford, and USD will help create a health curriculum. She is also involved in Miss America’s first nutrition and wellness program.

