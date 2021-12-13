Pettigrew Heights Revival: A partnership with homeowners, businesses and the City of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many areas in Sioux Falls continue to expand with new businesses and housing. The residents of Pettigrew Heights hope their neighborhood will be the location for the next revival and positive growth.

Pettigrew Heights is just east of downtown, Nestled between 9th street on the north, 16th Street on the south, between Minnesota and Covell Avenues. This neighborhood has seen better days, but there is optimism that those better days could be coming back again.

“Yes, this is a beautiful neighborhood,” said Mark Leffring, a Pettigrew resident.

Leffring is helping to improve the home he lives in by completely renovating the entire property, including his apartment, in exchange for a break on the rent.

“I’m really good at fixing things up. That’s what I do. TLC has been put into this home to bring it back,” said Leffring.

The $12,000 roof was just the beginning.

“All new wiring that was over $30,000 we put into this place. We have remodeled the entire home. Right now I’ve got three apartments that are open, ready to go” said Leffring.

Pettigrew Heights may be the next rising star in Sioux Falls. Mayor Paul TenHaken sees it as a partnership with homeowners, businesses, and the city.

“Crime oftentimes grows in the dark. So when you shine a light on a neighborhood, you start investing in it, you brighten it up, you may be put a park asset or some sort of road redevelopment. Crime doesn’t want to live in an environment like that,” said Mayor TenHaken.

The city is looking for ways to improve the neighborhood.

“So as opportunities, maybe come up in the core for us in the future, Pettigrew, Cathedral, some of those neighborhoods, if we have to maybe buy some land to maybe raise it and turn it into park asset to invest in those neighborhoods. We’re looking to do that,” said Mayor TenHaken.

A non-profit group, Renewal 58, is also making a difference.

“So in Pettigrew heights, you’re also seeing some nonprofits that are also investing in that neighborhood. Like Renewal 58 is a group of investors buying up homes but then putting dollars in them and then renting them out at a very affordable lease rate to people who maybe need a hand up,” said TenHaken.

Renewal 58 has seven properties, with a total of 21 units, many in Pettigrew Heights. Volunteers often help with the remodel. Rich Merkouris is on the board of directors with Empower Sioux Falls, which formed a brand of their non-profit, Renewal 58.

“We’ve been buying different properties in the neighborhood, refurbishing the units, and then trying to rent them out to people that are lower income or people that have difficulty due to previous challenges in life. So we rent it out at 30% of their income at the max level,” said Merkouris.

While they help tenants through housing and mentorship programs, they’re improving the neighborhood too.

“We’re trying to find distressed property and bring it up a couple of levels. Kind of the broken window theory in the neighborhood. If one property starts to go down. It’s gonna have a domino effect on the rest of the neighborhood,” said Merkouris.

The hope is to stabilize families and create a better Sioux Falls.

“I think housing is a centerpiece of all of our lives without affordable, sustainable, safe, consistent housing. It’s hard for children to go to school consistently. It’s hard for individuals to work consistently and so housing is at the center of all of that,” said Merkouris.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.