Resilience through difficult regular season boosting SDSU in the playoffs

PHILADELPHIA, PA (Dakota News Now) - Though South Dakota State’s regular season was a bit disappointing thanks to three unexpected losses it certainly appears as though the Jackrabbits are better for working through that adversity as they march into the FCS Semifinals for the fourth time in five years.

Case in point what happened at the start of yesterday’s FCS Quarterfinal at Villanova when the Jackrabbits lost their leading rusher, Pierre Strong Jr, to injury on the third play of the game.

Add to it a Wildcat offense that was carving up the Jackrabbit defense. Villanova passed for 157 yards in the first half and led 21-14 at the break.

With their season on the line, SDSU regrouped in the second half.

Not only did they get 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Isaiah Davis but third stringer Amar Johnson, in because of the injury to Strong, added 64 yards, helping SDSU rush for 266 yards in the game and score 21 points to go ahead.

And the defense that couldn’t stop the Villanova passing attack in the first half forced a pair of turnovers and held them to 114 yards to preserve a 35-21 win.

That sends the Jacks back to the FCS Semifinals where they will be taking a surprise trip to Bozeman,Montana, to take on Montana State. The 8th seeded Bobcats stunned defending National Champion Sam Houston STate 42-19 last night in Huntsville.

Game will kickoff at 1 PM on Saturday and be televised live on ESPN 2. The winner heads to the FCS National Championship Game in Frisco Texas on January 8th against the victor of the other FCS Semifinal between NDSU and James Madison. That game is on Friday night.

These two do have some compelling recent history together. Though the Bobcats own a 10-5 record in the all-time series, the Jackrabbits have won the last three meetings.

That started in Bozeman back in 2014 in a snowy first round playoff game in which Zach Zenner racked up 252 rushing yards, 72 receiving yards and five total touchdown in a 47-40 Jackrabbit victory.

The two programs met again three years later, again in Bozeman with a Chase Vinatieri fake field goal touchdown run highlighting SDSU’s 31-27 victory.

The most recent meeting wasn’t close in September of 2018 when the Jacks dismantled the Cats 45-14 in Brookings. Montana State has improved a lot since that game, reaching the semifinals in two of the last three seasons.

