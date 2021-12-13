Tri-City toss Stampede in third period of Teddy Bear Toss game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The teddy bears came flying in the first, but that would be the only time Sioux Falls would celebrate as they fell 4-1 to the Tri-City Storm on Sunday evening at the PREMIER Center. JP Turner tallied the only goal of the game for the Herd who were tied with the Storm 1-1 until the final eight minutes of regulation when the Storm got two quick goals and never looked back. Isak Posch stopped 26 of 29 shots in between the pipes for the Herd who are now 8-12-1 on the season.

Coming off a good, but heartbreaking performance on Saturday, the Stampede wanted to get things going in the first period on Teddy Bear Toss night. After failing to score on two early power play chances, the Herd would connect when they were shorthanded. The Storm got caught on a chance and a bounce led to the puck into the hands of Jack Reimann who had a 2-on-0 with J.P. Turner. Reimann sent a pass in front of the net to Turner who one-timed it home to give the Herd a 1-0 lead and brought all the bears onto the PREMIER Center ice. All bears collected are being brought to area non-profit groups for children in need during the holidays. Both teams would exchange power play chances, but neither team would score as the Herd took their 1-0 lead into the locker room despite being outshot 10-6.

The Stamped had some more opportunities on the power play to extend their lead, but the Storm showed why they have one of the best penalty kill units in the league and stopped them on each chance. The Storm were finally able to break through at 13:18 when Lleyton Roed picked up a puck in the slot and fired a shot under the crossbar and past Isak Posch to make it a 1-1 game. It would stay that into the third with both teams tallying nine shots each in the period.

The game remained tight until the final nine minutes of the game when the Storm started getting things going. Tri-City would benefit from a lucky bounce at 13:27 when a shot from Christian Fitzgerald hit the crossbar and the back of Posch, rolling just over the line to take a 2-1 lead. Sioux Falls was looking to rally, but the Storm had other plans and gave themselves some cushion when Dane Dowiak too the puck in the slot and wristed a perfect shot under the crossbar and into the net to make it 3-1 and give the Storm some added cushion. Sioux Falls would pull Posch with two minutes left to try and get back into the game, but the Storm played tight defensively and eventually tallied an empty netter to seal a 4-1 win.

Tri-City outshot the Stampede 11-7 in the third and 30-22 in the game. Sioux Falls went 0-for-6 on the power play while the Storm went 0-for-4.

Sioux Falls returns to action this weekend with a home-and-home with the Lincoln Stars. Friday the Herd will travel to the Ice Box for a 7:05 PM face-off and then return to the PREMIER Center on Saturday for a 6:05 PM puck drop. It is also Ugly Sweater Night, presented by The Salvation Army. Wear your ugly Christmas sweaters to the game and take part in the ugly sweater contest. The players will also be wearing special holiday themed jerseys that will be auctioned off through DASH to benefit The Salvation Army.

