Dakota State has 2 NAIA All-Americans in Football

KANSAS CITY, MO (Dakota News Now) -Two Dakota State (S.D.) athletes were selected to the 2021 America Football Coaches’ Association (AFCA) NAIA Coaches’ All-America teams, announced Monday morning by the AFCA.

The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best – the coaches themselves.

The AFCA’s NAIA All-America Selection Committee is made up of two head coaches from each of the AFCA’s seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee. The coaches in each district are responsible for ranking the top players in their respective districts prior to a conference call between the district chairmen and the committee chairman which the team is chosen.

It is the first time in head coach Josh Anderson’s era at Dakota State that two of his players were selected to the AFCA-NAIA All-America First- and Second-Teams in the same season (not including Honorable Mention teams).

The Trojans landed 6-footer junior defensive back Noah Guse on the AFCA NAIA All-America First Team after a record-breaking season. It is the second consecutive season that he was listed on the All-America list (he was named to AFCA-NAIA All-America Honorable Mention last spring).

Guse leads the NAIA in total interceptions with eight interceptions for DSU this season. He set the single season and all-time school records interceptions in Trojans’ 16-14 regular-season finale victory at Presentation (S.D.) on Nov. 12 during the third quarter with six minutes, thirty-two seconds on the clock.

The previous single season interception school record holder was seven interceptions set by three former Trojan athletes – Josh Button (1993), Jeff Rensch (1991), and Rick Tibbits (1978).

Guse accumulated 19 interceptions during his career at Dakota State, previously held by Rensch with 18 interceptions from 1988-91.

The Trojans accumulated 21 interceptions and returned those interceptions for 377 total yards this season, which are fourth most in the NAIA in both total interceptions and interceptions return yards.

Guse was selected by the North Star Athletic Association’s head coaches as its Football Defensive Player-of-the-Year last month. He is a three-time NSAA Football All-Conference selection, including First Team in 2020 and 2021, as well as Second Team in 2019.

He tallied 48 tackles (30 solo, 18 assists), including six tackles-for-loss of eight yards in 2021. He returned his eight interceptions for a total of 46 yards and a ‘Pick Six’ interception return for touchdown. He was credited for five break-ups and a blocked PAT extra-point kick.

Guse was named to the NAIA Football Defensive National Player-of-the-Week twice during his career at Dakota State. He was honored by the national office on Oct. 18 after intercepting three passes during Trojans’ 24-10 home upset victory over No. 15 ranked Valley City State (N.D.), with a ‘Pick Six’ return for a touchdown.

His first national player-of-the-week came in the 2020 season after catching two interceptions, with both interceptions returning for touchdowns in DSU’s 42-0 shutout victory at Presentation on Sept. 19, 2020.

Noah is the son of Scott Guse of Whitefish, Mont. and Janel Guse of Madison, S.D. He majors in physical education at Dakota State University.

Caleb Nielsen, 6-footer senior punter/kicker, was listed on the AFCA-NAIA Football All-America Second Team after an impressive career at Dakota State. He was named to the North Star Athletic Association Football All-Conference First Team for four consecutive years, becoming the first Trojan punter in football program history to be named as the league’s First Team selection for four straight years.

Nielsen accumulated 54 punts for 2,276 yards with an average of 42.1 yards per punt during the 2021 season, which is fourth-best punt average in the NAIA. He recorded a long punt of 70 yards at Dickinson State (N.D.) on Oct. 9.

Twenty-six of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line this season. Nielsen led the team in scoring with 44 points, recording 26 PAT extra-point kicks and made six field goals.

Nielsen established an all-time school record punt average of 40.9 yards per punt, racking up a total of 222 punts for 9,073 yards during his career. He broke the previous record holder by Don Simon with 38.5 yards per punt average from 1990-93 (189 total punts for 7,277 yards).

Nielsen also set a single-game school record of 59.0 yards per punt average versus Presentation on Sept. 18 at Trojan Field (6 punts for 356 yards). He broke his previous personal best record of 52.0 yards per punt versus Waldorf (Iowa) on Oct. 27, 2018.

Nielsen’s single season record of 42.4 yards per punt average set in 2020 is still intact today. He currently holds the top three single season punting average records in the school record book (42.1 yards per punt in 2021 and 41.1 yards per punt in 2018).

Nielsen was named to the NAIA Football National Special Teams Player-of-the-Week on Sept. 21, 2020, where he converted all six PAT extra-point kicks in Trojans’ 42-0 victory at Presentation. He also registered nine punts for a total of 402 yards, averaging 44.7 yards per punt in the game.

Caleb is the son of David and Colleen Nielsen of Waverly, Neb. He majors in computer science/math at Dakota State University.

Dakota State completed their 2021 season with a 6-4 record, recording their first winning record since 2017. The Trojans finished 5-3 record in the league, tying with Waldorf (Iowa) for third place in the North Star Athletic Association Football standings.

DSU finished their home record at Trojan Field with an impressive 4-1 record, despite a home opener setback to NCAA Division III Wisconsin-La Crosse. The Trojans finished their home NSAA conference record with an undefeated 4-0 record, their first time in program history with an undefeated home conference record in a single season since the North Star league was formed in 2013-14.

The NAIA Football officially ends the season on Saturday with the national championship game in Durham, N.C.

Story courtesy NAIA/Dakota State

