Jackrabbits won’t stop now, despite the two long seasons in 2021

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team has it’s shortest trip of the post season Saturday when they head to Bozeman to take on Montana State in the F-C-S semi-finals.

The Jackrabbits hope to have All-American running back Pierre Strong, Jr. back on the field. He left Saturday’s win over Villanova because of a concussion so he’s in protocol now. But John Stiegelmeier is lucky to have Isiah Davis healthy again because he had a career day in the victory.

This bunch has played 25 games in 2021 when you include the trip to Frisco in the spring. So are they ready to keep this incredible year going?

Wes Genant, SDSU Senior OL says, ”Oh yeah we’re ready. We’ve been ready. We’re trying not to let that be an excuse. I think some teams have put that on their social media a lot and I think we’re determined we’re not going to let any excuse get in our way.”

Logan Backhaus, SDSU Senior DB says, ”People always say when is SDSU going to run out of gas, what round is that going to be? But I think that just fuels us more. We know how much it takes to get to the national championship, we know how much it takes this year and this team is driven right now. I mean it’s win or go home so we can’t let our foot off the gas now.”>

The Jacks have been a great road team this fall. Their only loss was that wild finish at the DakotaDome against the Coyotes...

And a win Saturday earns them a trip back to Frisco for the F-C-S title game. SDSU plays Montana State Saturday at 1:00 CST on ESPN2 and James Madison travels to NDSU Friday night at 8:15 CST in the other semifinal match up.

