John Stiegelmeier gets 2-year extension at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State football coach John Stiegelmeier has signed a contract extension that will keep him on the Jackrabbit sidelines through 2025. The deal, announced Monday, adds two years to an original five-year contract that was signed in 2018.”John has created a championship culture in our football program that carries over to all areas of the student-athlete experience,” SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell said. “The sustained success of Jackrabbit Football can be largely attributed to his steady hand in developing and leading young men and coaches of character.”

Stiegelmeier is in his 25th season as head coach and is the winningest coach in program history, leading the Jackrabbits to a 185-110 overall record. South Dakota State has qualified for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs each of the last 10 years and 11 times in 13 seasons. Including the 2021 campaign, the Jackrabbits have advanced to the national semifinals four of the past five seasons and reached the national championship game during the 2020-21 spring season.”Laurie and I want to thank President Barry Dunn and Justin Sell for believing in us,” Stiegelmeier said. “By extending my contract, we again feel blessed to be part of this great institution and our football program. We look forward to many special years ahead.”

Under Stiegelmeier’s leadership, SDSU claimed a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title in 2016 and 2020-21. The Jackrabbits also won a Great West Football Conference title in 2007 as they completed their transition from NCAA Division II to Division I competition.SDSU has posted winning records in 21 of his 25 seasons, including three with double-digit victories. The 2021 squad, which plays Montana State in the FCS semifinals this Saturday, has matched the program record for wins in a season with 11.A Selby native and a 1979 graduate of South Dakota State, Stiegelmeier previously served nine years as a full-time assistant coach with the Jackrabbits - three as secondary coach and six as defensive coordinator - before being elevated to head coach following the 1996 season. Stiegelmeier’s squads also have excelled in the classroom, earning the MVFC Team Academic Award nine times since joining the league in 2008. In addition, Jackrabbit student-athletes have been honored on CoSIDA Academic All-America teams 29 times during his tenure as head coach.

