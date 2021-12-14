Avera Medical Minute
LIVE @ 8:30: Bren to testify about appraiser program

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
Tuesday morning, Sherry Bren, the former head of South Dakota’s state appraisal program, will speak publicly before the state legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC).(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday morning, Sherry Bren, the former head of South Dakota’s state appraisal program, will speak publicly before the state legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC) for the first time since the Associated Press (AP) published the allegations in October.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has consistently denied allegations that she helped her daughter Kassidy Peters get her real estate appraisal licenses.

