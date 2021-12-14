LIVE @ 8:30: Bren to testify about appraiser program

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday morning, Sherry Bren, the former head of South Dakota’s state appraisal program, will speak publicly before the state legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC) for the first time since the Associated Press (AP) published the allegations in October.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has consistently denied allegations that she helped her daughter Kassidy Peters get her real estate appraisal licenses.

https://fb.watch/9UpghwpXx2/

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.