Madison police searching for help at elementary school crosswalk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The nationwide worker shortage is causing a problem in Madison.

The city’s police department is having trouble finding someone to be on guard at the crosswalk at the Madison Elementary School.

However, some in the community have stepped up to fill the position for the time being.

It all started a few weeks ago after all three of the school’s crossing guards stepped away due to health concerns. Since then, the police department, which is in charge of hiring someone for the position, has been searching for replacements.

“It’s not strenuous work but we need the right person to fit in, obviously we want our kids to be safe, so that’s the number one thing,” Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer said.

The duty only requires one hour before and after school, but its importance cannot be overstated.

“They’re there for a reason, we want safety for our kids,” Madison School District Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said. “Because of the location of our elementary school and how busy 9th Street can be, it’s a very important role in making sure our kids get to school safely.”

To help ease the burden, Dakota State University football players have been filling in since early December.

“It has been good,” DSU sophomore defensive back Mason Lloyd said. “The kids are very respectful and they kind of look up to us; we talk a little football with the guys who know we’re football players, and so it’s really cool to help out.”

Dakota State’s head football coach reached out to his players after dropping off his youngest son at the school. He noticed there was no crossing guard on duty.

“We had a bunch of guys sign up right away and locked it in,” Dakota State Head Football Coach Josh Anderson said. “I was a little nervous and worried because we were coming into finals week, but we had guys that made time and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

But, those DSU student-athletes are going on winter break. So, the Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday informing parents about the situation.

We want to be sure the public is aware we are currently unable to man the crossing guard position at the elementary school. We have been attempting to hire people for some time without success.

The DSU football team has been volunteering for the past few weeks filling in when they can. We cannot thank them enough for stepping up and helping out!

At this time with DSU on semester break they will not be available. We would encourage parents to drop their children off out back of the school or on West Ave on the west side of the road.

We appreciate your understanding and assistance in keeping our children safe.

“After putting the post out, the response from the community has been fantastic; volunteers are continuing to step up and we believe, at this point, we’re going to have everything filled until at least Christmas break,” Meyer said.

While the school and police department work to find a permanent solution to filling this position they’re asking residents to just be a little extra cautious and watch for kids crossing the roads.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.